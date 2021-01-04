BREAKING NEWS: Scotland Plunged Into Second National Lockdown

BREAKING NEWS: SCOTLAND has been plunged into a second national lockdown beginning at midnight TONIGHT

In a statement made to Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said:

“The decisions I am about to outline will apply to all parts of Scotland currently in level four – they are effectively an enhancement to level four. “The island areas currently in level three will remain there for now.”

Ms Sturgeon has announced, on Monday, January 4, a return to strict national lockdown for Scotland beginning at midnight tonight. Similar to the original lockdown in March, she has advised that a strict stay-at-home order has been put in place, with people only allowed out for “essential reasons,” such as shopping and exercise. The stay-at-home rule will be legally enforceable, the SNP leader added.

These lockdown restrictions will remain in place until the end of January, Ms Sturgeon said.

Schools are likely to remain closed until February 1, with the exception of children of keyworkers, and as of Friday, January 8, all places of worship are closed except for the celebration of funerals or weddings.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

