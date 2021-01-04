First UK Patients Receive ‘Game-Changer’ Oxford Vaccine in National ‘team effort’.

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, has become the first person to be vaccinated with the new Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after being given the jab at Oxford University Hospital this morning, NHS England said. The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the home-grown vaccine which is being touted as a game-changer due to its efficacy, cost, and its logistical administration. The Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge, unlike the Pfizer/BioNtech which requires a temperature of between -80°C and -60°C.

Another important point about the Oxford vaccine is that the dosing interval can be extended up to 12 weeks- enabling far more people in the UK to be inoculated. Some scientists are still concerned about the 12-week delay proposed by the government between administering the doses, citing as with the emergence of the new more aggressive strain, the number of infections could in theory spiral out of control.

