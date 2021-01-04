Boris Johnson has announced England will be plunged into a nationwide lockdown.

England will enter a new national lockdown in an effort to reduce the extreme pressures on the health service amid a rapidly spreading new Covid-19 variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, Dec. 4. The PM told the nation they must once again stay confined inside and not see others for at least six weeks as part of a huge new push to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He also said that primary and secondary schools will close immediately and move to online learning for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable. It comes as the UK recorded 58,784 new cases of the virus – the country’s highest daily increase to date, and the seventh day in a row it has registered more than 50,000 new infections.

University students should stay at home and study remotely, while exams are said to be unlikely to go ahead as planned. Non-essential retail, gyms, sport, and all hospitality is being ordered to close across the country. Nurseries are allowed to stay open. Cafes, bars and restaurants will still be allowed to serve takeaways – but they will NOT be allowed to serve any alcohol. Vulnerable people are being told to shield where possible. Communal worship can continue with social distancing in place.

The PM announced the escalation of Covid curbs in a national televised address from Downing Street, saying parts of the county not already subject to Tier 4 restrictions would now be subject to these as well.

