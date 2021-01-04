BORIS JOHNSON’S Brexit Deal Under Fire From British Fishermen who are faced with the prospect of going out of business



Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiations are being heavily criticised by UK fishermen who are faced with the possibility of going out of business, thanks to the terms of the Brexit fishing deal, which now prohibits them from fishing in the abundant fish supply waters off the coasts of Norway, Greenland, and The Faroe Islands, claiming the prime minister has failed to safeguard their business.

Sir Barney White-Spunner, the chairman of the UK Fisheries advisory board commented on their website, “The EU deal is done, but for English, distant-waters fishing the future is anything but certain. Our state-of-the-art freezer trawler Kirkella is tied up in Hull. Right now, we’re not supporting jobs upstream or downstream. We’re not generating wealth in the form of inward investment and UK taxes. We’re not bringing home British cod and haddock for our national dish”.

He continued, “We may be able to scrape by for a few weeks fishing off Svalbard, but that alone can’t keep the industry afloat. Our European owners, who have invested £120m over the past decade in rescuing distant waters fishing, will no longer want to sit by and watch their assets depreciate. So much for all the grand post-Brexit promises of ‘prodigious amounts of fish’ and ‘seas of opportunity’”.

