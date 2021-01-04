Bond girl, Charlie’s Angels and That 70s Show star Tanya Roberts dies Aged 65.

Tanya Roberts, who starred in That ’70s Show and played a Bond girl in A View To A Kill, has died. She was 65. The American actress had collapsed on Christmas eve after going for a walk with her dogs. She was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and died on Sunday (January 3).

It is understood that Roberts’ death was not COVID-19 related, and she was not ill in the days leading up to her passing, even conducting Zoom ‘shows’ and live chats with fans as recently as December 19. No cause of death has been given- Roberts is survived by her longtime partner Lance O’Brien and her sister Barbara.

