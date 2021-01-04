Baby Juan Antonio makes history at Axarquia Hospital

Baby Juan Antonio makes history at Axarquia Hospital
Baby Juan Antonio has made history at Axarquia Hospital by being the first baby born in 2021.

BOTH the baby boy, who weighed 3.42 kilos and measures 51 cm, and his mum are doing well.

Juan is the second child of the couple from Almaya, who also have a daughter, 4, called Daniela.

Introducing Juan and his family, Salud Axarquia, hasn’t revealed exactly what time Juan was born, but tweeted: “He has already become part of the history of our hospital by becoming the first baby of the #Axarquía to be born in 2021”.


