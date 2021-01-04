The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed 104 new Covid infections in Axarquia and one death in Velez-Malaga.

ON a positive note, 45 people have recovered from the virus since the last update of data provided by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia on Thursday, December 31.

-- Advertisement --



The latest fatality takes the total to 47 since the start of the pandemic in Velez-Malaga.

The Axarquia region has registered 4,098 positives, of which 3,336 patients have recovered and 83 have died.

Velez-Malaga has seen the highest number of new cases of Covid in the region with 57.

Eighteen 18 have been reported in Rincon de la Victoria; nine in Nerja; five in Algarrobo; three in Torrox and Benamocarra; and one in Competa, Sayalonga, Almáchar, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Colmenar, Arenas, Periana and Sedell.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia registers 104 new Covid cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.