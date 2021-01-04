Axarquia registers 104 new Covid cases

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Axarquia registers 104 new Covid cases
CREDIT: Wikipedia

The Junta de Andalucia has confirmed 104 new Covid infections in Axarquia and one death in Velez-Malaga.

ON a positive note, 45 people have recovered from the virus since the last update of data provided by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia on Thursday, December 31.

-- Advertisement --

The latest fatality takes the total to 47 since the start of the pandemic in Velez-Malaga.

The Axarquia region has registered 4,098 positives, of which 3,336 patients have recovered and 83 have died.


Velez-Malaga has seen the highest number of new cases of Covid in the region with 57.

Eighteen 18 have been reported in Rincon de la Victoria; nine in Nerja; five in Algarrobo; three in Torrox and Benamocarra; and one in Competa, Sayalonga, Almáchar, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Colmenar, Arenas, Periana and Sedell.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia registers 104 new Covid cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCovid Hospital Admissions Reach Peak Levels as Strain on NHS Grows
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here