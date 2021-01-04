Athletic Bilbao Player Aitor Gandiaga Dies at 23 After Fatal Car Crash

ATHLETIC BILBAO player Aitor Gandiaga dies at 23 after a fatal car crash on the BI-633 road in the municipality of Markina-Xemein, Bizkaia.

Gandiaga, who also played in the Eibar youth team, was trained in the lower categories of Athletic Club de Bilbao and was now on loan to Gernika.

The accident happened at around 5.40 pm on Sunday, January 3, when a Peugeot 307 and a bus collided while travelling near the Iruzubieta junction, in Markina-Xemein. As a result of the accident, Aitor Gandiaga, sadly died while the driver of the bus and a female passenger were taken to hospital.

⚫ Goian bego, 𝗔𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗮. Enorme dolor por un cachorro que dejó huella en Lezama.

Un fuerte abrazo a familia, amigos y compañeros del @GernikaClub#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/sRwc3EQwkA — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 3, 2021