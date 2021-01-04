Gandiaga, who also played in the Eibar youth team, was trained in the lower categories of Athletic Club de Bilbao and was now on loan to Gernika.
The accident happened at around 5.40 pm on Sunday, January 3, when a Peugeot 307 and a bus collided while travelling near the Iruzubieta junction, in Markina-Xemein. As a result of the accident, Aitor Gandiaga, sadly died while the driver of the bus and a female passenger were taken to hospital.
Athletic footballer Ibai Gómez was one of the first to react to the sad news. “I can’t believe it. My deepest condolences to family, friends, Athletic and Gernika,” the footballer wrote on social media.
The tragic death of Gandiaga took place on a day of changes for Athletic, who despite winning Elche sacked manager Gaizka Garitano and announced the arrival of Marcelino García Toral, whose first three games will be against Barcelona, Atlético and Real Madrid.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Athletic Bilbao Player Aitor Gandiaga Dies at 23 After Fatal Car Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.