All flights off for Canaryfly

CanaryFly has decided to suspend all flights in the archipelago due to restrictions on travel linked to COVID.

CanaryFly has decided to suspend their operations and ticket sales till March 2021.

The canaries’ current restrictions mean that with the drop in inter-island transport, the company has no choice but to suspend ticket sales. People who normally travel for leisure or pleasure across the archipelago now only travel if necessary.

Regulo Andrade, the airline director, says that with the notable decrease in passenger numbers we will activate ticket sales again in march hoping that the situation is better than when the holy week starts. We can return to giving our passengers the service they deserve he went on to say.

