A Very Different Three Kings in Marbella

This year it's expected to be three kings like no other but what can we expect.

This year Three Kings 2021 in Marbella will see a static display of around 15 (fifteen) floats and security will be unprecedented with more than 250 involved in the safe operation of a significant event in the religious and festive calendar.

It’s believed this year the whole event will last around 9 hours from 11 am till 8 pm when enough time will be given later to dismantle the events safely.

The head of civil protection Jesus Eguia said: “This is the first time we have used this many people to secure the static parade.

There will be at least 6 metres between family units viewing the static event to ensure complete safety.

The locations are Ramon y Cajal and Ricardo Soriano avenues whilst in San Pedro, it will be the central roundabout at El Ingenio.

Registering to attend has been done at the town hall, and the event “walkthrough” takes around 15 to 20 minutes to view floats, with no more than 6 people in one family group attending.

Its hoped this new idea will still be three kings to remember and that families will all act responsibly and within COVID guidelines. This year, visitors obtained a ticket by calling an organised hotline and receiving an SMS message confirming a time to view the event.

