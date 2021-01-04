13-year-old denounces dad after alleged drunken attack

13-year-old denounces dad after alleged drunken attack
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga

A 13-year-old girl has denounced her dad after he allegedly attacked her in a drunken rage.

THE young teenager reportedly took refuge with neighbours after her father, 43, is said to have punched her in the face and pulled her hair at the family home in Almayate.

According to the young girl, he had been out and came home “in a drunken state” before beating threatening to kill her and trying to force her into his car.

She told police she managed to flee to a neighbours house and her father drove off.


Officers from Velez-Malaga accompanied the child to Torre del Mar Health Centre to be treated for her injuries, and after filing a complaint, she was left in charge of her godmother.

Police are investigating.


