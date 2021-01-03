Watch Video: Alicante’s Three Kings Video Accused Of Being Racist

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Watch Video: Alicante’s Three Kings Promotional Video Accused Of Being Racist
Image Credit: Twitter @enrosinat

Watch Video: ALICANTE’S Three King’s promotional video has been accused of being racist after using a white man to play Baltasar

General Director for Equality and Ethnic Racial Diversity, Rita Bosaho, has slammed the promotional video for being racist after they used a white man with his face painted to play Baltasar. Bosaho posted the Alicante City Council video to Twitter, which shows the Three Wise Men, or Three kings, announcing which neighbourhoods they will be appearing in for the iconic festival.

-- Advertisement --

“There are too many black people living in Alicante for the city council to carry out this type of representation,” Bosaho wrote. “Blackface is a racist practice that denies the racial ethnic diversity of our society,” the leader of the Ministry of Equality added.

In 2015, Bosaho became the first black person to win a seat in the Congress of Deputies for the Alicante constituency on behalf of United We Can.


________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch Video: Alicante’s Three Kings Promotional Video Accused Of Being Racist”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here