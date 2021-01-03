Watch Video: Alicante’s Three Kings Video Accused Of Being Racist

Watch Video: ALICANTE’S Three King’s promotional video has been accused of being racist after using a white man to play Baltasar

General Director for Equality and Ethnic Racial Diversity, Rita Bosaho, has slammed the promotional video for being racist after they used a white man with his face painted to play Baltasar. Bosaho posted the Alicante City Council video to Twitter, which shows the Three Wise Men, or Three kings, announcing which neighbourhoods they will be appearing in for the iconic festival.

“There are too many black people living in Alicante for the city council to carry out this type of representation,” Bosaho wrote. “Blackface is a racist practice that denies the racial ethnic diversity of our society,” the leader of the Ministry of Equality added.

In 2015, Bosaho became the first black person to win a seat in the Congress of Deputies for the Alicante constituency on behalf of United We Can.

👑 👑👑 ¡ATENCION! ¡Los Reyes Magos nos acaban de hacer llegar este mensaje para todos los niños y niñas de Alicante! También nos han dicho que tienen que estar muy atentos a las redes sociales del Ayuntamiento el día 5 a partir de las 12 horas… pic.twitter.com/3o5qTYwKVA — Ayuntamiento Alicante (@alicanteayto) January 2, 2021



