THE United States exceeds 350,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday, January 3.

-- Advertisement --



The country has surpassed 350,000 deaths from coronavirus this Sunday at a time when several states are breaking case records and as the pressure on hospitals increases.

The country, which has currently been the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has also registered 20.5 million positive cases, according to the John Hopkins University.

The figures from the prestigious university are somewhat higher than the official ones, provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reports 20 million and 346,925 deaths.

The CDC said the number of cases had risen by 284,554 to 20,346,372.

It is worth noting that CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “United States Exceeds 350,000 Deaths From Coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.