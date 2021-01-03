UK’s first mystery monoliths of 2021 have appeared in Salisbury and Oxford

Monolith mania has carried over into 2021 as two new mystery structures have appeared in the UK. The first popped up on New Year’s Day in Laverstock Downs near Salisbury, Wilts, sporting a Happy New Year message for early morning walkers.

Jenny Istead first spotted the 8ft structure while walking her dogs at 7am on December 31.

“Right up by the top by the trees was this gorgeous monolith. It’s lovely. It was covered in frost but we just rubbed away a little bit and it’s got a mirrored surface to it and a pyramid at the top.

“It looks beautifully made – it is a real work of art.”

Even more baffling is the 9ft metal obelisk which appeared in the middle of a flooded Oatlands park in west Oxford on New Year’s morning. One local, Dominic Utton, said that the mystery object wasn’t there the previous evening when he was out walking.

“It’s out in the middle of the flooded field, too far and too deep to get to with wellies, so whoever did it must have had a boat.

“From what you can see from dry land it’s about six foot tall out of the water – so maybe nine feet altogether. It’s a tall rectangle shape, and silver-ish, like it’s made of aluminium.

“Whatever it is, and whoever did it, it’s very cool. Just how they did it is amazing in itself – out in the middle of a flooded field, in the dark and freezing cold, on New Year’s Eve of all nights.”

These monoliths first became a phenomenon in 2020, with the mysterious structures popping up all over the world, the latest appearing on New Year’s Eve in Canada.

