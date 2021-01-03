UK Weather: The “Beast from the East” Batters Britain- Its Time to Wrap Up or Freeze, Say Forecasters.

Britons have been urged to hurry and prepare for severe winter weather this month as forecasters warn that they are seeing the same conditions that triggered the devastating 2018 “Beast from the East” that dumped 20cm of snow across the country.

Many are now preparing their homes and vehicles for severe winter weather as January 2021 looks set to be a very cold and snowy month. It was almost three years ago when the “Beast from the East” brought 20cm of snow, a -15C freeze and ice, leaving almost 20 people dead and causing disruption up and down the country.

The same conditions that caused the devastating weather event – a “sudden stratospheric warming” – are now occurring above the Arctic, this means winds in the polar vortex could change direction and send freezing cold air from Siberia sweeping across the UK.

