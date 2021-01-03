UK Records Highest Number Of Covid Deaths Since May

UK records the highest number of Sunday Covid deaths since May

The number of new coronavirus infections and Covid-related deaths continues to surge across the UK despite the tough Tier 4 restrictions put in place for much of the country. In addition, the new mutant Covid variant, said to be 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus, continues to sweep across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

448 coronavirus deaths were recorded on the UK on Sunday, January 3, making it the highest Sunday death toll since May. While Scotland has yet to reveal the number of fatalities, Public Health England reported 386 deaths, Northern Ireland reported 6 and Public Health Wales announced that a further 56 people have died in the past 24 hours.

On the last most deadly Sunday, May 3, 358 deaths were recorded.

