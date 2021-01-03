Twelve People Caught Hiding Inside Tier 4 Restaurant

TWELVE people caught hiding inside a Tier 4 restaurant in London

Metropolitan Police in east London have fined twelve individuals who they found hiding in a downstairs room of a restaurant in Whitechapel. Police said that the owner of the establishment admitted that the group had gathered there to play a game of dominos after first lying and telling officers they were staff.

The twelve people have been slapped with fixed penalty notices and police have recommended that Tower Hamlets Council fines the restaurant owner also.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw said: ‘The rules under Tier 4 are in place to keep all of us safe, and they do not exempt people from gathering to play games together in basements. ‘The fact that these people hid from officers clearly shows they knew they were breaching the rules and have now been fined for their actions.’

