Trump Urged Georgia Voting Official to Change Results in Recorded Phone Call

DONALD TRUMP urged a Georgia voting official to change the state’s results of the US Presidential election according to a recorded phonecall published by the Washington Post.

On Sunday (January 2nd), the Washington Post (WP) published excerpts from an hour-long conversation that took place on Saturday between President Donald Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the released audio clips, Trump can be heard begging and flattering Raffensberger, a fellow Republican, to “find” enough votes to overturn the victory of Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the November election.

He also threatens the election official with vague legal consequences, to which Raffenseberger repeatedly rebukes the President claiming his theories of voter fraud have been debunked.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump says in the WP’s published audio recordings, “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump claims in the recording, asserting that there was “no way” he lost the state’s vote count to President-elect Joe Biden.

Since losing the November Presidential race, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the victory of Joe Biden was the result of a widespread voter fraud conspiracy. No substantial evidence to support his serious allegations have yet emerged.

