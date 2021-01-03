TRUMP Humiliates Obama By Being Voted ‘America’s Most Admired Man 2020’ in a Gallup poll

President Donald Trump has been voted America’s “most admired man” of 2020, in the annual Gallup poll, which Barack Obama has won for the previous 12 years in a row, but this time, he was beaten into second place.

Trump polled 18 percent of the vote, compared to Obama’s 15 per cent, but, the most surprising result was that president-elect, Joe Biden, could only manage third place, with just 6 per cent of the votes, which led Donald Trump to instantly take to Twitter to copy remarks that had been made by stand-in host on the Tucker Carlson Tonight Show, political commentator, Mark Steyn.

Steyn had earlier Tweeted, “Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year’s Most Admired Man. Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That’s also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can’t get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey”.

