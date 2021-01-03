Tottenham and West Ham Footballers Slated For Flouting Covid Rules.

Four Premier League players have been criticised by their clubs for breaking lockdown rules over Christmas after they posted pictures of their 18-person gathering on Instagram. A picture circulating on social media shows Tottenham players Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso together at a party along with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini.

-- Advertisement --



Media reports suggest the picture of the gathering was posted by Lo Celso on Instagram, although it has subsequently been taken down. Lanzini also shared a picture in the same house on Christmas Day, with the caption “Felix Navidad”, according to the Mirror newspaper.

All three spurs players now face disciplinary action for breaching Tier 4 restrictions, as the rules ban all household mixing indoors. Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leeds, with Reguilon on the bench, while Lo Celso is out injured.

A West Ham spokesman said: “The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to Covid-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini’s actions. “The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tottenham and West Ham Footballers Slated For Flouting Covid Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.