Torrevieja’s 2021 Budget announced

TORREVIEJA’S Local Government Board has now approved the municipality’s draft Budget for 2021.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon and Domingo Parades, Finance councillor, recently presented the €106,810,812 Budget which is expected to be voted through mid-month.

Allocations for the Joaquin Chapaprieta Cultural Institute and the municipal Habaneras Board amount to another €1,657,815 and €850,000 respectively.

Dolon explained that the 2021 Budget had been reduced owing to foreseen reductions in income owing to IBI rates reductions and waiving municipal taxes to help the hospitality trade and others.

The mayor explained that more than €96 million was assigned to personnel, assets and services, as well as grants to associations and collectives in need.

Almost €10 million would be spent on investments to benefit the town, he added.

More than €2 million of the Budget, split into various allocations, will provide a response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The food programme for families in a precarious situation continues this year with an €800,000 allocation, while €500,000 will be used for the Commerce Reactivation Plan.

There will also be another €500,000 in help for the self-employed and the owners of small businesses.

