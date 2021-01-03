Three People Were Rescued as Their Yacht Drifted Dangerously Close to an Explosive Packed Ship.

Three people have been rescued after their boat drifted dangerously close to a shipwreck packed with explosives. The ship is still packed with 1,400 tonnes of explosions which could explode if struck by another vessel. The 27ft yacht was floating near the mouth of the Medway Estuary in Kent on Saturday morning, close to where the wreck of the *SS Richard Montgomery lies beneath the surface.

A lifeboat crew were despatched from Sheerness in Kent to help the yacht and ensure the safety of those on board. The all-weather lifeboat was on the scene at 11.09 am and confirmed the three people were OK. A tow rope was then fixed to the yacht and it was pulled to safety before being transferred to lifeboat crew from Southend to take it back to its mooring.

*The wreck of the SS RICHARD MONTGOMERY remains on the sandbank where

she sank. The wreck lies across the tide close to the Medway Approach Channel

and her masts are clearly visible above the water at all states of the tide. There are

still approximately 1,400 tons of explosives contained within the forward holds.

