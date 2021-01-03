Three injured in Antequera

A serious traffic accident has occurred this evening on the A92m in Antequera.

At least three (3) people have been injured on the A92 carriageway at 147 km in Antequera this Sunday, January 3.

At around 6.30 pm several vehicles called 112 emergency centres reported an accident on this stretch of road where one vehicle drove into the rear of another. Three occupants of the two vehicles were immediately taken for medical attention.

Firefighters in one tender were dispatched to the scene to aid recovery of the persons trapped inside one of the vehicles.

An investigation by officers of the accident unit of the Guardia civil traffic and DGT follows.

