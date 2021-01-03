FUENGIROLA Council has announced that the Three Kings will be visiting schools in the municipality to deliver sweets to some 5,000 local school children as there will be no Cavalcade this year.

Those children who are resident in Fuengirola but go to schools in other municipalities will not be left out and Councillor Isabel Moreno of the Department of Fiestas explained that parents could make an appointment by calling 952 589 378 to collect the sweets.

Both of these initiatives have been organised by that department as part of this year’s Safe Christmas program in Fuengirola.

