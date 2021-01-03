The year 2020 will be known for breaking records none of them particularly positive but what was the financial cost to a region so dependent on outsiders for trade.

It’s estimated that Malaga the airport and its subsidiaries have lost close to 15 million passengers in total for the year 2020. That does not include the figures for December that have yet to be properly assessed.

This alarming number translates to an expected loss of slightly more than 10 million euros of revenue for the area and airport-related businesses including hire car. Storage, transport facilities, the hospitality sector of course and the tourist “spend” which is relied on so much.

The airport and the Malaga Province as a whole have had the worse year on record, but there is some small ray of sunshine on the horizon, and that lies in hope for this year 2021.

If an area can partly survive a battering as Malaga and the Costa Del Sol has had, then it has the strength also to rise to from the debris of broken businesses and closed dusty barren shop facias.

It also has the strength to fill once more the hotels that presently look barren and lost with no tourists, even homegrown ones.

2020 was Frightening and very costly to many, whose battles to survive should not be forgotten, but in the words of the number one Yasmin Evans all the way back in 1988 ” the only way is up.”

Let’s take this 2021 by the horns make it the better year we all need it to be.

