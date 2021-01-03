Sweden’s Top Influencer Kenza Zouiten’s Ivyrevel Files For Bankruptcy

SWEDEN’S top influencer Kenza Zouiten Subosic’s fashion company Ivyrevel files for bankruptcy after being hit hard by the COVID pandemic.
The 29-year-old is considered one of Sweden’s most successful influencers, having run a profitable blog and Youtube channel before launching the fashion company Ivyrevel in 2012, however, it has been revealed that Kenza is now filing for bankruptcy.
Despite being granted corporate financial backing back in April, this could not save the company and now Kenza confirmed to her over 1.8 million followers: “We needed to say goodbye to our company Ivyrevel, which we have worked so hard with since 2012.
“We were simply not strong enough to get through our financial problems during the pandemic, so yesterday we sent in the papers,” she wrote.
The post continued: “It had been so difficult to realize and accept that we could not save our company, because it was not just up to us, but I refuse to see it as a failure, but more as a lesson and something I will have with me. in the future.”
