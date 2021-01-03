Sweden’s Top Influencer Kenza Zouiten’s Ivyrevel Files For Bankruptcy

Sweden's Top Influencer Kenza Zouiten's Ivyrevel Files For Bankruptcy
Ivyrevel 2017

SWEDEN’S top influencer Kenza Zouiten Subosic’s fashion company Ivyrevel files for bankruptcy after being hit hard by the COVID pandemic.

The 29-year-old is considered one of Sweden’s most successful influencers, having run a profitable blog and Youtube channel before launching the fashion company Ivyrevel in 2012, however, it has been revealed that Kenza is now filing for bankruptcy.





