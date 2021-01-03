Sweden’s Top Influencer Kenza Zouiten’s Ivyrevel Files For Bankruptcy

Despite being granted corporate financial backing back in April, this could not save the company and now Kenza confirmed to her over 1.8 million followers: “We needed to say goodbye to our company Ivyrevel, which we have worked so hard with since 2012.

“We were simply not strong enough to get through our financial problems during the pandemic, so yesterday we sent in the papers,” she wrote.

The post continued: “It had been so difficult to realize and accept that we could not save our company, because it was not just up to us, but I refuse to see it as a failure, but more as a lesson and something I will have with me. in the future.”

