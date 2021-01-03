Successful young rider will be sponsored by Marca Marbella

YOUNG equestrian from Marbella, Marta Mesa has been accepted into the Marca Marbella sponsorship program, an initiative promoted by the City Council, through the Department of Sports.

She was received at City Hall by Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who said “it is satisfying to have athletes of the highest level in the city like Marta Mesa, who despite her youth has won the Spanish Championship twice in a row and is a promising young equestrian, who with the help of Marca Marbella can expect to continue to have a successful professional career.”

Just one year in existence, Marca Marbella was set up in order to publicise the success of local athletes and assist them in their future endeavours and to promote the name of Marbella internationally.

Recent new members of this exclusive club include Costa Voley, Marbella Paraíso, Waterpolo Marbella, ADJ San Pedro and UD San ​​Pedro.

