Spanish Retailers ‘Moderately Optimistic’ About New Year Sales

SPANISH retailers are ‘moderately optimistic’ about the New Year Sales

As one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year approaches, small and large retailers alike are facing uncertainty caused by the precarious health situation in the country. The New Year sales traditionally begin on January 7, after The Three Kings festival has been celebrated, and lasts until the second Saturday in March.

According to ANGED, the Association of Large Distribution Companies, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused economic damage of “incalculable magnitude” in 2020. Nevertheless, ANGED spokesperson, Joaquin Cervero, said that he is “moderately optimistic” about the upcoming Sales campaign and added that most stores have “sufficient stock” to offer really good deals to entice shoppers.

President of the Collective of Associated Merchants for Alicante, Vanessa Cardenas said that while there was a slight increase in sales over Christmas compared with previous months, there was an overall drop of between 20 and 25 per cent in 2020.

