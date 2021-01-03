Spain’s Catalonia has issued new ‘self-responsible’ holiday travel certificates.

Catalonia’s Civil Protection department has updated the certificates of self-responsibility travel documents which are now available and valid for the entry and exit of Catalonia. The Department of the Interior has updated the certificates of self-responsibility and the entry and exit travel of the region and the entry and exit of Catalonia during the holidays are now available due to the newly updated restrictions. The certificates will be valid for the time being, from tomorrow, Jan. 4, until 11 January.

-- Advertisement --



Basically, you as the holder, fill in the certificate (downloadable from the government’s website) and are then ‘self-responsible’ to make sure you abide by all the rules and restrictions imposed by the Calatan government. Of course, as we are all aware I’m sure, should you cross the line and not abide, then a hefty fine will follow.

The document is a model certificate in which it responsibly states that the activity carried out in the public space is an authorised one. The certificate makes it easier for the local police and the Mossos d’Esquadra to check because now it is the standard one used by everyone in the region. The self-responsible certificate is used for travel by any vehicle and also for travel on foot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Catalonia Issues Holiday Travel Certificates”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.