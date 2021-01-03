Spain Agrees To Use Both Vaccines

In a statement issued by Spanish Health ministers its been agreed to use both vaccines indiscriminately.

The director of Public Health Spain Pilar Aparicio has said today Sunday, January 3 that “there is no basic difference in their effectiveness.

Therefore, there is no need to establish any priorities when deciding which vaccine to administer.

It will depend primarily on logistical issues.

Speaking to Ser, the minister added that the EMA was about to evaluate the Moderna Vaccine on the 6th of January.

From then on, with more information, Public health Spain would decide on a course of action to effectively use both vaccines for Spanish citizens.

Finally, the minister added that the vaccine had been tested in clinical trials on more than 30.000 people and no shortcuts had been taken in consideration of the vaccine’s safety.

