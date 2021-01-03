Seven Still Missing In Norway Landslide Disaster- Three Bodies Have Been Recovered.
Rescue workers continued the search for survivors but bad weather and harsh conditions are slowing down the search for the seven people still missing, according to officials. Rescue teams searching for survivors four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village found no signs of life amid the ruined buildings and debris.
Three bodies have been recovered but searchers are still frantically looking for seven more people believed to be missing. Ground search teams were aided by helicopters and drones with powerful heat-detecting cameras amid harsh winter conditions on the ravaged hillside in the village of Ask, some 16 miles northeast of Oslo.
Norwegian police have pledged not to scale down the search even though a rescue team from neighbouring Sweden has already returned home. Local police chief Ida Melbo Oeystese said that it may still be possible to find survivors in air pockets formed inside the destroyed buildings, the search continues.
The large mud landslide hit the town of Ask, a municipality in southeastern Norway on New Year’s Eve. Early reports indicated at least 10 people were injured, one of them critically, police said at the time that a total of 26 people remained unaccounted for.
