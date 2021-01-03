SECOND Mrs Brown’s Boys star sues the show for unfair dismissal

A second star from the hit Irish sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys has announced he will sue the show, just a week after one of his former co-stars filed a lawsuit. DamienMcKiernan, who played Rory Brown, is suing the show’s creator Brendan O’ Carroll for unfair dismissal, discrimination and bullying after being axed from the show without warning in October.

-- Advertisement --



A show insider told the Daily Star: “Damien has decided to take legal action. He doesn’t feel like he has been fairly treated and wants justice. Damien is devastated. The decision to drop him from the show came out of the blue. He doesn’t feel like it was fair and he wasn’t given a proper explanation. He thinks the way he’s been treated is appalling, so wants to take action.”

Fellow actor Gary Hollywood, who claims he was sacked from the show after complaining about his pay, has similarly filed suit. Gary said:

“I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions.

“When I tried to resolve it, nothing was done. I was just disregarded. But I won’t put up with it any more. I won’t be ­treated like that. This has gone too far. They shouldn’t do this to people.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Second Mrs Brown’s Boy Star Sues The Show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.