Scientists Developing Drugs To Double Human Life Span

SCIENTISTS are developing drugs to reverse the ageing process which could double the human life span

Top biologist Andrew Steele predicts that scientists are on the cusp of making a breakthrough which will effectively reverse the ageing process in humans and effectively double the expected lifespan. In his book, Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old, Mr Steele says that the “dream of anti-ageing medicine” is very close to becoming a reality.

Mr Steele told The Guardian that drugs being developed could prevent the usual health issues associated with getting older, such as arthritis and brittle bones, essentially “increasing a person’s healthspan.”

“We can come up with treatments that slow down the whole ageing process, deferring diseases into the future,” he added.

“I think we are very likely to have a drug that treats ageing in the next 10 years,” Mr Steel predicted.

