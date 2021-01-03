SCHOOLBOY Aged 13 Stabbed To Death In Field In Berkshire this afternoon (Sunday)



Thames Valley Police force has confirmed it is investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy, this afternoon (Sunday), in a field in Emmer Green, Reading, Berkshire, with them tweeting, “We are currently on the scene of a serious incident in fields near to St Barnabas Road, Gravel Hill, Emmer Green. Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area while officers deal with the incident. More details will follow”.

The boy was reported to have been stabbed to death, and Thames Valley Police has launched a murder inquiry, with no arrests yet being confirmed.

There is no further information available at this moment, but we will update as soon as possible.

