San Jose Obrero’s Guardamar property sold

ORIHUELA’S Colegio San Jose Obrero centre has sold its property in Guardamar.

After declining to comment to the local media on rumours that the site was to be sold, the Orihuela-Alicante diocese recently told employees that the sale had gone through.

Informacion newspaper also revealed that the 8,300-square metre site has been sold to an Orihuela-based property development company that specialises in building residential properties in tourist areas.

Located between the N-332 road and Guardamar’s pinewoods, the existing hostel-camp occupies land near the seafront which was donated to the diocese in 1962.

Originally the land was officially zoned for non-residential public use, but reclassified as suitable for residential use as it was surrounded by established residential zones.

The hostel-camp, with its three pavilions, chapel and sports pitches, was used for decades as a holiday area for children at the Colegio San Jose Obrero centre as well as Alicante province groups and associations.

According to some media sources, the diocese stands to make €2 million from the sale and the money raised will be used for improvements to the San Jose centre’s principal installations in San Isidro (Orihuela).

