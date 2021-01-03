RUSSIAN thug who paralysed an England fan has been released from jail after only 2 weeks

Mikhail Ivkine and Pavel Kossov beat England footfall fan Andrew Bache, 55, so badly in a “guerrilla offensive by Moscow ultras” at the 2016 Euros in France that ended up in a wheelchair. Ivkine was sentenced to three years for the attack by a French court in December, having been in custody since March 2018, but the Sun has revealed that Ivkine was released from prison on December 25 for time served and returned to Russia.

-- Advertisement --



Andrew’s son Harry said that he is appalled by the early release.

“The fact the remand time was taken into account was news to me. I had no idea. He’s now back home with his family and we have been left to pick up the pieces.

“He threw the chair which hit my dad and left him off balance he fell to the floor and he was set on – if he hadn’t been hit by the chair he might have escaped but instead his life has changed.”

Kossov was given a ten year sentence for the broad daylight attack.

“They wanted Kosov’s sentence to be severe because he was the first to punch Andrew, and from behind, causing him to smash his head on the ground, which was granite,” Andrew’s lawyer, Olivier Rosato said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russian Thug Who Paralysed An England Fan Released After 2 Weeks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.