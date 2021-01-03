RAPE Hell Of Two Fifteen Year Old Girls At Surfers Paradise On New Year’s Eve as cops question three men



Three 22-year-old men are reportedly helping police with the enquiries after two 15-year-old girls were allegedly raped on New Year’s Eve, in the Surfers paradise resort on Australia’s Gold Coast.

-- Advertisement --



ABC report that Acting Chief Superintendent Sheldon, of the state police, told them, “A 15-year-old girl has come to the concierge in a semi-naked state, in a distressed state and police were called. In investigations in relation to that, it turns out that three girls, all 15, were on the beach and they met three young fellows and they went back to the room”.

Sheldon continued, “At this stage, it looks like there will be at least one offence of rape in relation to the assault on these girls. They met on the beach and the three girls came back to the unit where the three men were staying and it’s gone downhill from there basically. I think it’s been one of those alcohol events that have had a very, very serious consequence for all concerned”.

The three men, according to the Daily Mail Australia, were released from custody early on New Year’s Day, after more information emerged. A police investigation is ongoing.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rape Hell Of Two Fifteen Year Old Girls At Surfers Paradise On New Year’s Eve”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.