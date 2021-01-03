POPE Francis urges people to ‘take care of each other’ during powerful video address

Pope Francis sent a powerful message to the world in a televised address from the library of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace on January 3. Standing next to a Christmas tree and nativity after his traditional Sunday Angeles blessing, Francis said that people must ‘take care of each other’ as we wait to see what the New Year will bring.

‘We don’t know what 2021 will reserve for us, but what all of us can do together is make a bit more of an effort to take care of each other.

‘There is the temptation to take care only of our own interests.’

‘The painful events which marked the life of humanity last year, in particular the pandemic, taught us how necessary it is to take an interest in the problems of others and share their concerns.’

The Pope also urged people to follow Covid guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe, and said he was “saddened” by news of individuals choosing to flout the restrictions for frivolous reasons.

‘They didn’t think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people, only about going on holiday and having fun,’ he said.

‘This really saddened me,’ he added

The Vatican City is expected to receive its Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines in the coming days with the plan to vaccinate everyone in the City State and Holy See in the second week of January.

