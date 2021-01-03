Popstar arrested in Malaga

Popstar singer Jay Santos has been arrested in Malaga on charges of sexual assault.

The Reggaeton singer is accused of an assault on a young woman after arranging a meeting through a social network.

Police had been looking for the singer for almost 3 years, and finally, the Fugitive Location team of Madrid and Malaga police captured and arrested the 32-year-old Popstar over the weekend (02/01/2021).

The alleged charges relate to the sexual assault at a place of a meeting arranged by him and alleged charges date back to November 2017.

Jay Santos rose to fame as the singer in the “Caliente” song from the Reggaeton stable, over 20 million people have view the video to the hit single on YouTube in 2013.

The singer was born in Columbia and worked from the Blanco Y Negro music label.

The investigation continues, and a trial date will be set shortly should prosecutors decide on a case to answer.

