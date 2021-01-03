PILOT ‘Trapped’ In Flaming Wreckage After Crashing Into House in Detroit

Dramatic footage of an aircraft crashing into a home in Lyon Township, West of Detroit, Michigan, has been posted on Twiter, and the pilot is reported trapped in the wreckage, and the homeowners are believed to have escaped.

The video shows the wreckage of the aircraft on the ground next to a property, with smoke pouring out from the plane, as a team of firefighters work at rescuing the pilot from the smouldering wreckage, along with medical emergency services, as local police officers urge the crowd up neighbours to keep their distance.

A Lyon Township Fire Department (LTFD) spokesman said, “LTFD is responding to a plane that crashed into a house and is on fire. This is an active incident with multiple agencies responding, please avoid the area if you see the location”.

There is no more information at this point, and more updates will follow as soon as possible

