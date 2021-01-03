Secret Peter Sutcliffe Murder files Sold On eBay.

Sick ‘murderabilia’ collectors have been found selling secret Peter Sutcliffe police files on eBay. The bundle of paperwork offered for sale on the internet sales platform from West Yorkshire Police goes into graphic detail about victims’ lifestyles and how they were brutally murdered by the screwdriver-wielding maniac known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

-- Advertisement --



Documents listing personal data about Peter Sutcliffe’s victims – and the way they were brutally attacked – were sold on eBay for £390 with just days ago. The insensitive sale came just five weeks after Sutcliffe died and dredged up more harrowing and painful memories for victims’ families and survivors. Sutcliffe died alone and isolated in a prison hospital after refusing treatment for coronavirus.

Papers in the eBay auction lot were titled “Original Yorkshire Ripper Murder and Assaults Case File Book for Peter Sutcliffe”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Peter Sutcliffe’s Grizzly Murder Files For Sale On eBay By Sick ‘Murderabilia’ Collectors”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.