PALESTINIANS excluded from Israeli vaccine rollout as priority is given to settlers

Palestinians in the occupied territories in Israel are being excluded from the country’s record-setting vaccine rollout plan as priority is being given to Jewish settlers. Israel is currently administering the jab to 150,000 people a day and is transporting doses to the occupied West Bank and Gaza, but so far the poorer 2.7 million Palestinians have been excluded.

“I don’t know how, but there must be a way to make us a priority, too?” said Mahmoud Kilani, from the Palestinian city of Nablus. “Who cares about us? I don’t think anybody is stuck on that question.”

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped Palestinians are waiting for their vaccines to be delivered by Covax, a World Health Organisation-led venture aimed at providing jabs to poorer nations. Director General of the Palestinian health ministry, Ali Abed Rabbo, has said that it will probably be February before they can start vaccinating.

