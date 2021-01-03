A YOUNG osprey was found dead in Jacarilla, close to the Benejuzar Sierra.

It was electrocuted by contact with a cable in a wooded area a few kilometres from Sierra Escalona, one of the zones where young ospreys have been released in a project to reverse their dwindling numbers.

-- Advertisement --



Spain has around 700 breeding pairs of the birds, accounting for 70 per cent of Europe’s total population.

Environmentalist groups describe ospreys’ situation in the Valencian Community, where there are now only 66 pairs, as “alarming.”

Well over half of the ospreys that have been found dead were electrocuted by electricity towers and cables, while others drowned in irrigation ponds, were preyed on by hunters or poisoned.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Osprey’s sad end in Jacarilla.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.