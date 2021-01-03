Organisers of Massive Barcelona New Year’s Rave Arrested

MOSSOS D’ESQUADARA has arrested two suspected organisers of a massive warehouse rave on New Year’s Eve that was in serious breach of Covid restrictions.

Over 300 revelers attended the rave, which was illegally held at an abandoned warehouse in Llinara de Valles, a village about 40km north of Barcelona. Police have now arrested its two alleged organisers, a 29-year old Dutch woman and a 22-year old man from the Catalan city of Tarragona.

The Barcelona rave had been going on for nearly 48 hours when police finally stopped it with arrests and confiscations of music equipment and alcohol.

Five other suspected organisers are under investigation for the large illegal event, which was held in serious breach of Spain’s coronavirus restrictions. Of the 300 attendees, Mossos d’Esquadara says that 100 were Spaniards, 35 were French, 10 were Italians, and 3 from the microstate of Andorra while the rest were from Austria, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Attendees could face fines of 300, while organisers could face serious financial penalties of up to 600,000. However, officials have conceded that it might prove difficult to collect the fines from foreign nationals who attended the event.

Across Europe, law enforcement agencies worked through New Year’s Eve to prevent large social gatherings. In Brittany, France, police clashed with revelers at a rave that was attended by over 2500 people.

