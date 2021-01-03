One Dead and Multiple People Injured in a Texas Church Shooting

ONE person has been confirmed dead and multiple people have been injured in a Sunday morning (January 3) shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement: “Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting.

“The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”

The department said a suspect was taken into custody after fleeing the scene. The identities of the victims or the suspect have not yet been released.

Numerous state troopers and sheriff’s deputies could be seen outside the church, which was cordoned off with yellow tape.

Winona is a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas. Starrville Methodist was built in 1853, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

