Ofsted Chief- Closing Schools Due To Covid ‘puts children’s lives on hold’.
THE head of England’s school’s watchdog has said that closing schools to tackle Covid puts children’s lives on hold and should be kept to an “absolute minimum”. Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke out as ministers face growing pressure to keep all schools in England shut after the Christmas holidays.
Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is not safe to return to work. The government has said school closures would be a “last resort” to curb infections. Most primary schools in England are expected to open on Monday, Jan 3, but secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on 11 January and others returning a week later.
