Ofsted Chief- Closing Schools Due To Covid ‘puts children’s lives on hold’.

Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is not safe to return to work. The government has said school closures would be a “last resort” to curb infections. Most primary schools in England are expected to open on Monday, Jan 3, but secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on 11 January and others returning a week later.

