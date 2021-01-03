NHS Ramps Up Its COVID Immunisation Programme As Hundreds Of New Sites Open

NHS Ramps Up Its COVID Immunisation Programme As Hundreds Of New Sites Start To Open Up Across the Country.

Hundreds of new vaccination sites are due to be up and running this week as the NHS ramps up its coronavirus immunisation programme with the newly approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca jab. Some 530,000 doses of the vaccine will be available for rollout across the UK from Monday, Jan. 4, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation.

The jab will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days for surveillance purposes, before the bulk of supplies are sent to hundreds of GP-led services to be rolled out, according to NHS England.

Hundreds of new vaccination sites – at both hospitals and GP-led services – are due to launch this week, joining the more than 700 already in operation, NHS England added. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where the vaccine was developed, is expected to be among the first sites to administer it on Monday morning.

