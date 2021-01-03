More work inspectors needed for Alicante province

AS 2020 ended, a report from Spain’s Work and Social Security Directorate (ITSS) announced its 2019 figures highlighting Alicante province’s transgressions.

The Valencian Community is one of Spain’s three autonomous regions that most failed to comply with hours worked on part-time contacts and fraudulent use of contracts, the report revealed.

There were also many cases of “false self-employed” who were obliged to make their own social security payments but worked for companies under the same conditions as those on the payroll.

Regionally, the ITSS started proceedings on 106,682 occasions in 2019, principally in Valencia province, with irregularities found in 1,515 instances, followed by Alicante with 1,221.

A total of 460 irregularities were linked to Social Security and Occupational Health, with another 123 arising from Employment and Immigration in Alicante province. There were also 132 cases of hindering Work inspections.

Asked to comment on the report, the regional branch of the Comisiones Obreras trade union maintained that there was a pocket of “structural fraud” generated by the Valencian region’s submerged economy. This could only be stemmed with an increase in ITSS staff, an official said.

