The Ministry of Defence has been spending taxpayers money to pay for private investigators to check out whether compensation claims made by military personnel, such as trauma, or severe wounds, are actually real, apparently using as much as £10m on these investigators since the Iraq war ended in 2003.

An MOD spokesman said they could not put an exact figure to the total amount of taxpayers money that has been used so far, but did reveal that some investigators were paid as much as £1,750 per day, with some of the cases lasting many weeks, having dealt with around 500 suck cases involving personnel and ex-soldiers since 2003.

The use of investigators started after the Iraq war, when compensation claims started to rise, and the MOD says it had spent more than £1b, whilst refusing around 30,000 more claims, which lawyers for the claimants say are unfair, one lawyer commenting, “The MoD will go to great lengths to avoid paying out on claims, especially for veterans who may have suffered an injury a few years earlier. In many cases, injuries weren’t properly recorded or not recorded altogether. I have even seen cases where a soldier’s entire medical records have disappeared. Many cases are also rejected because service personnel could not prove that the injury was caused by military training”.

