Marbella Hit and Run 2 Officers injured

Last night in Marbella two police officers were injured following a hit and run driver failing to stop at a curfew checkpoint.

At a control point last night Saturday, January 2 a Q8 Audi vehicle caused injuries to two officers at the “petunias” roundabout area in San Pedro De Alcantara.

One police officer has minor injuries whilst the other was forced to seek immediate medical attention to fractures sustained in the attempt to flee by the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle did not stop at the checkpoint at 02.45 am and instead drove on. After a collision brought the patrol car to a halt, night vision equipment was used to locate and arrest the driver believed to be of French origin and from the Maghreb region (northwest Africa).

The officer injured most severely with fractures to her arm was believed to be a trainee.

An investigation as to why the driver fled, along with questions relating to being out of curfew at 02.45 am is underway.

